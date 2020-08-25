Fort Worth

Pet of the Day Update: Simon Says ‘I Found My Forever Home'

Simon was NBC 5's featured Pet of the Day Aug. 20, and quickly found his forever home.

Simon, a Dalmation-American blue heeler mix was described as a gentle and "chill" kind of dog but wasn't doing well in the shelter environment.

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter highlighted that he loves to be petted and rolls over for tummy rubs.

Even though he's heartworm positive and on medication, Melissa and Nathan showed up at the main shelter location to take him home on Saturday.

Photos they provided showed proof of Simon's love of belly rubs.

"Simon is very calm, friendly and loving. And his connection with our daughter was instant. He instantly fell in love with us and we instantly fell in love with him," they said. "He came home to two dog sisters that allowed him in to play with them right off the bat. He was made for our family!"

