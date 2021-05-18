Clear the Shelters

Organization Awarded $100,000 Grant to Help Animals in Shelters

Best Friends Animal Society awarded a $100,000 grant to support saving dogs', cats' lives in shelters across Texas

Dallas-based The Meadows Foundation has awarded national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society $100,000 to deepen its work across Texas with local animal shelters to sustain and expand no-kill practices.

"Momentum for increased lifesaving and no-kill is building across Texas, but there is still so much to do-and Best Friends has proven solutions to fix this problem. With help from The Meadows Foundation, Best Friends and our 250-plus partnering organizations across this state can keep fighting for the lives of companion animals and make Texas a no-kill state by 2025," said South Central Region, Best Friends Animal Society Director, Lee Ann Shenefiel.

The grant will be used by Best Friends to provide training, coaching, and mentoring to partnering Texas animal shelters. The goals of the grant include adding shelter partners, improving lifesaving outcomes and increasing the number of shelters across Texas with no-kill status.

"The Meadows Foundation has made incredible investments in Texas' pets, and we at Best Friends are especially grateful for the foundation's work through The Companion Animal Funders Coalition. What a difference The Meadows Foundation has made for the city of Dallas through the Big Fix for Big D. Dallas is a stellar example of the power of collaboration between city, public, and funding organizations and this generous grant will help Best Friends work with other Texas communities to replicate that success," Shenefiel said.

