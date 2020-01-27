NBC 5 Today Puppy Bowl Set to Predict Super Bowl Winner

Fort Worth

The NBC 5 Today and Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Puppy Bowl is set for Friday Jan. 31.

It's almost time for the the NBC 5 Puppy Bowl 2020 in partnership with Fort Worth Animal Care and Control. On Friday morning, the adoptable dogs will race to the finish line, each representing either the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs.

The winner of the race will make the prediction for Super Bowl LIV. The fun starts on NBC 5 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m. Feb. 1 or you can watch the Facebook Live on the NBC DFW Facebook page.

Each team of puppies or adult dogs will wear colors representing each football team. Adult dogs will race at 7 a.m. on Facebook Live.

The dogs are from Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, which needs the public's help with adoptions.

