NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Continue to Help North Texas Pets Through Clear the Shelters

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 announced their popular pet adoption drive Clear the SheltersTM will run from August 1 through August 29 this year in North Texas.

This year’s campaign offers virtual options to donate to the campaign, plus pet adoptions online and one full week (August 24 to August 29) with waived adoption fees at local participating locations. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, each participating shelter may have different adoption protocols depending on local COVID-19 guidelines and shelter specific capabilities. The stations’ sixth annual nationwide pet adoption campaign will include the participation of more than 60 local locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.

“This annual campaign started in Dallas/Fort Worth with one goal in mind: making pet adoption easy and affordable to alleviate overcrowding at local shelters this time of year,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “This year shelters and animals are in more need than before. All of us at NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are looking forward to another successful Clear The Shelters.”

Animals in local shelters range in age, breed, type of animal and need. Some animals are in great health or may have possible illnesses or healing injuries. All donations and adoptions help the animals directly. The animal shelter or organization’s adoption fees will be waived during the last week of the campaign, August 24 through August 29. Other fees may apply.

For more information about the pet adoption and donation campaign, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal’s TV stations (NBC and Telemundo owned stations), plus affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events. NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than 410,000 pets finding new homes.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com, DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.