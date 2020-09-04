5,500+ Pets Adopted During Clear the Shelters Virtual ‘Adopt & Donate'

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 announced that 5,590 pets were adopted from 60 area shelters/rescues during its month-long Clear The Shelters™ 2020 pet adoption campaign.

Across the country, more than 130,000 pets found new homes. To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, this year’s initiative took place from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 and featured virtual pet adoptions.

The campaign also made it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues. The national fundraising campaign resulted in more than $1.185 million in donations to benefit participating shelters/rescues.

This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 present their popular pet adoption campaign to local communities in partnership with area shelters/rescues. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than half a million pets find new homes.

“Since inception, the goal of this campaign was to make pet adoption easy and affordable to alleviate overcrowding at local shelters during this time of year,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “This year the campaign proved to meet that expectation even with extra logistical constraints due to public health concerns and the need for social distancing. We are very happy to report another successful Clear The Shelters.”

Each year, Clear the Shelters is an opportunity for North Texans to open their home to a pet in need. Thanks to Clear the Shelters 2020, an 11-year-old senior dog, Sparky, with heartworms found his way into the hearts of repeat-adoptive parents, who previously adopted another heartworm positive dog from the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) during Clear the Shelters 2017. The family will begin heartworm treatments, covered by HSNT, in the next couple of weeks.

This year didn’t disappoint in the unique adoptions during this special event. During August, many animals were transferred from coastal shelters in anticipation of Hurricane Laura. Dallas Animal Services was able to find new homes for Boo and Pony Boy, two pups that came from Brazoria County.

Pipsqueak, the 3-legged mouse, who came to the Humane Society of North Texas from Houston during this time, now has a new mommy and new place to call home.

This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign featured returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. The WeRescue iOS app and 24PetWatch’s free website 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter helped individuals adopt pets virtually while GreaterGood.org’s Clear The Shelters donation site ClearTheSheltersFund.org provided a way for people to donate to participating shelters/rescues to support their important work for pets.

North Texans Share Their Rescue Stories

For more information about this year’s pet adoption campaign, visit ClearTheShelters.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.