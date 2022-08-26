Final Push to Clear the Shelters Across North Texas

At Dallas Animal Services, there is a critical need for pet adoptions.
"We really need people to come adopt," said Marlo Clingman with Dallas Animal Services. "We have 370 dogs here today and would love to see all these kennels empty."
Although DAS has seen a slight uptick in adoptions since Clear the Shelters kicked off at the beginning of August, it's not enough to make up for the 30 to 60 dogs that come into the shelter each day.
"That adds up. If we're only getting 20 or so adoptions a day, that's just not going to cut it with the number of dogs we're getting in," Clingman said. "We need to get hundred of adoptions this weekend if we're gonna save lives."
"I'm gonna rescue and I'm gonna save one more pitbull's life," Desiree Bailey said as she looked at Coco in her kennel. "She just kinda tugged at my heart. Getting a pitbull housed is so hard, and they're so misunderstood; they just need to be loved the right way."
Dallas Animal Services has offered free adoptions all month.
"When I went online and saw how full the Dallas Animal Shelter was, I said let's do the right thing," Bailey said. "Let's give another dog a home."
After playing in the yard with Coco for a few minutes, the deal was sealed.
"You ready to go to your home," Bailey asked Coco. "Come on!"
CLEAR THE SHELTERS IN NORTH TEXAS
Dallas Animal Services' free adoption included spay/neuter and shots, as well as some free swag bags for new pet parents.
Adoptions are free Saturday, Aug. 27, at all participating Clear the Shelters locations.
To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.
North Texas shelters participating in 2022 Clear the Shelters
(Listed in alphabetical order by city)
ATHENS
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
901 W. College St.
Athens, TX 75751
903- 292-1287
info@athensanimalrescue.com
For more information Click HERE
ALLEN
Allen Animal Services
770 S. Allen Heights Drive
Allen, Texas 75002
214-509-4378
For more information Click HERE
ALVARADO
Alvarado Animal Services
602 South Parkway
Alvarado, Texas 76009
817-666-7401
For more information Click HERE
BENBROOK
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Benbrook Waggin Tails Adoption Center
9009 Benbrook Blvd. (HWY 377 S.)
Benbrook, Texas 76126
817-249-DOGS (3647)
For more information Click HERE
BOWIE
Bowie Animal Shelter
1504 E. Wise Street
Bowie, Texas 76230
940-841-2774
For more information Click HERE
BURLESON
Burleson Animal Services
775 SE John Jones
Burleson, Texas 76028
817-426-9283
For more information Click HERE
CARROLLTON
Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center
2247 Sandy Lake Road
Carrollton, Texas 75006
(972) 466-3420
For more information Click HERE
Operation Kindness
3201 Earhart Drive
Carrollton, Texas 75006
972-418-7297
For more information Click HERE
CEDAR HILL
Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
1150 E Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
972-291-5335
For more information Click HERE
CLEBURNE
Cleburne Animal Services
2375 Service Dr.
Cleburne, TX 76033
817-566-8895
For more information Click HERE
COPPELL
City of Coppell Animal Services
821 S. Coppell Road
Coppell, Texas 75019
972-304-3515
For more information Click HERE
CROWLEY
Crowley Texas Animal Shelter
101 E. Hampton Road
Crowley, Texas 76036
817-297-2201
By Appointment Only All Month Long
No Appointments are needed on August 27 For more information Click HERE
DALLAS
Dallas Animal Services
1818 N. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, Texas 75212
214-670-3111
For more information Click HERE
East Dallas Kitty Club
Dallas, Texas 75214
972-325-8192
For more information Click HERE
SPCA of Texas
Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center
2400 Lone Star Drive Dallas, Texas 75212
214-742-7722
For more information Click HERE
DENTON
City of Denton Animal Shelter
Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center
3717 N. Elm Street
Denton, Texas 76207
940-349-7594
For more information Click HERE
EULESS
City of Euless Animal Services
1517 Westpark Way
Euless, Texas 76040
817-685-1594
For more information Click HERE
FARMERS BRANCH
Farmers Branch Animal Services
3727 Valley View Ln
Farmers Branch, Texas 75026
972-919-8770
For more information, Click HERE
FLOWER MOUND
Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center
3950 Justin Road
Flower Mound, Texas 75077
972-874-6390
For more information Click HERE
FORT WORTH
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
2901 Texas Sage Trail
Fort Worth, Texas 76177
817-392-7117
For more information Click HERE
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center
4900 Martin Street
Fort Worth, Texas 76119
817-392-1234
For more information Click HERE
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
4800 SW Loop 820
Fort Worth, Texas 76109
817-392-6561
For more information Click HERE
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
North Animal Campus
351 Hillshire Drive
Fort Worth, Texas 76052
817-392-1294
For more information Click HERE
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Saxe-Forte Cat Adoptions
1840 E Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas 76103
817-332-4768
For more information Click HERE
GAINESVILLE
Noah’s Ark SPCA
2501 N Weaver Street
Gainesville, Texas 76240
940-665-9800
For more information Click HERE
GARLAND
Garland Animal Shelter & Adoption Center
600 Tower Street
Garland, Texas 75040
972-205-3570
For more information Click HERE
GRAND PRAIRIE
Grand Prairie Animal Services
Prairie Paws Adoption Center
2222 W. Warrior Trail
Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
972-237-8573
For more information Click HERE
GRAPEVINE
Grapevine Animal Services
500 Shady Brook Drive
Grapevine, Texas 76051
817-410-3370
For more information Click HERE
GUN BARREL CITY
Straydog, Inc.
P.O. Box 1465
Gun Barrel City, Texas 75147
903-479-3497
Adoption Fees Waived All Month Long
All Adoptions are by Appointment For more information Click HERE
Straydog, Inc. will also hold adoptions in Plano at the
Willow Bend Mall / Neiman Marcus
Special Adoption Date on Saturday, August 13, ONLY
No Appointments Needed
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 2201 Dallas Pkwy Plano, Texas 75094
For more information Click HERE
HURST
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Hurst Adoption Center
900 TCC Rd.
Hurst, Texas 76054
817-788-7216
For more information Click HERE
IRVING
DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.
4140 Valley View Lane
Irving, Texas 75038
972-721-7788
For more information Click HERE
Irving Animal Services
4140 Valley View Lane
Irving, Texas 75038
972-721-2256
For more information Click HERE
JOSHUA
Joshua Animal Control
100 Santa Fe Street
Joshua, Texas 76058
817-774-9450
For more information Click HERE
KAUFMAN
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
1904 E. US Highway 175
Kaufman, Texas 75142
469-376-4120
For more information Click HERE
KELLER
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Keller Regional
330 Rufe Snow Drive
Keller, Texas 76248
817-743-4711
For more information Click HERE
LANCASTER
Lancaster Animal Shelter
690 E Main Street
Lancaster, Texas 75146
972-218-1210
For more information Click HERE
LEWISVILLE
Lewisville Animal Services
995 E. Valley Ridge Boulevard
Lewisville, Texas 75057
972-219-3478
For more information Click HERE
LONE OAK
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
2821 FM 2737
Lone Oak, Texas 75453
903-662-8125
All adoptions are by appointment only.
For more information Click HERE
MANSFIELD
Mansfield Animal Care & Control
407 Industrial Boulevard
Mansfield, Texas 76063
817-276-4799
For more information Click HERE
MCKINNEY
Collin County Animal Services
4750 Community Avenue McKinney, Texas 75071
972-547-7292
For more information Click HERE
MESQUITE
Mesquite Animal Shelter
1650 Gross Road
Mesquite, Texas 75146
972-216-6283
For more information, Click HERE
MEXIA
The Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp
838 Krisker Lane
Mexia, Texas 76667
254-424-3234
For more information Click HERE
NACOGDOCHES
Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center
3211 SW Stallings Drive
Nacogdoches, Texas 75964
936-560-5011
For more information Click HERE
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS
North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center7301 Iron Horse Boulevard
North Richland Hills, Texas 76180
817-427-6570
For more information Click HERE
Email: animalcontrol2@nrhtx.com
PLANO
Dallas Cat Rescue DBA Cat Matchers
P.O. Box 262571
Plano, Texas 75026
972-458-7877
For more information Click HERE
Straydog Inc.
Willow Bend Mall, Neiman Marcus Special Adoption Date on Saturday, August 13, ONLY
No Appointments Needed
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
2201 Dallas Pkwy Plano, Texas 75094 For more information Click HERE
Plano Animal Shelter
4028 W Plano Parkway
Plano, Texas 75093
972-769-4226
For more information Click HERE
RED OAK
Red Oak Animal Care and Control
411 W Read Oak Road
Red Oak, Texas 75154
214-399-7730
For more information Click HERE
RICHARDSON
Richardson Animal Shelter
1330 Columbia Drive
Richardson, Texas 75081
972-744-4480
For more information Click HERE
RICHLAND HILLS
Richland Hills Animal Services Center
7049 Baker Boulevard
Richland Hills, Texas 76118
817-616-3769
For more information Click HERE
ROYSE CITY
Royse City Animal Shelter
1101 N Josephine Street
Royse City, Texas 75189
214-934-9352
For more information Click HERE
SACHSE
Sachse Animal Shelter
6436 Sachse Road
Sachse, Texas 75048
972-675-9662
For more information Click HERE
SAGINAW
City of Saginaw Animal Services
205 Brenda Lane
Saginaw, Texas 76179
817-230-0458
Adoption fees will be waived August 27 – August 31 For more information Click HERE
SEAGOVILLE
Seagoville Animal Shelter
1330 E Malloy Bridge Road
Seagoville, Texas 75159
972-287-6838
For more information Click HERE
SHERMAN
Sherman Animal Shelter
1800 East Ida Road
Sherman, Texas 75090
903-892-7255
For more information, Click HERE
TOOL
Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
10200 CR 2403
Tool, Texas 75143
903-432-3422
For more information Click HERE
WATAUGA
Watauga Animal Services
5203 Watauga Road
Watauga, Texas 76137
817-656-9614
For more information Click HERE
WAXAHACHIE
SPCA of Texas
Ellis County Animal Care Center
2570 FM Road 878
Waxahachie, Texas 76165
972-935-0756
For more information Click HERE
WEATHERFORD
Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter
403 Hickory Lane
Weatherford, Texas 76086
817-598-4181
For more information Click HERE
WYLIE
City of Wyle Animal Shelter
949 Hensley Lane Building 100
Wylie, Texas 75098
972-429-8047
For more information Click HERE
ARDMORE, OKLAHOMA
Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
321 Carol Brown Blvd
Ardmore, Oklahoma 73401
580-223-7070
For more information, Click HERE