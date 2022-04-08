Dog Lovers Launch ‘The Barking Project' Adoption Event

A group of animal lovers want to help dogs in need and hope a big idea pays off.

The idea is to get 100 dogs adopted in Dallas on Saturday.

"We started to realize the overcrowding in the shelters and the dog population in general. And the rescue groups are kind of maxed out as far as resources and capacity go. So, we put our heads together about two months ago and decided that we wanted to do something on a large scale," said Allison Frizzo, the organizer of an adoption event called The Barking Project.

Frizzo launched the idea with like-minded friends who foster dogs and volunteer at shelters and rescue groups across Dallas-Fort Worth. They decided bringing all the groups to one place would make it easier to help more animals find loving homes.

Local rescues including Dallas Animal Services, SPCA, Saving Hope, Rockwall Pets, The Love Pit, Weimaraner Rescue of Texas, White Rock Dog Rescue, Cane Rosso Rescue will all be at the event. They'll handle the actual adoptions and fees will vary.

The Barking Project will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Griggs Park in Dallas. The park is located at 2200 Hugo Street.