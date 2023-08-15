Clear the Shelters: No time like the present to adopt

At the Humane Society of North Texas in Keller, dogs and cats are waiting to be adopted into their forever homes.

"We are looking for a pet for this little one," Rebecca Peyrot said sitting with her young daughter. "Because she loves, loves animals very much."

"I think that when there's a heart connection, when they look at you and when your heart and your mind, it's all-encompassing, your spirit, everything connects with this animal," Humane Society of North Texas Public Relations Supervisor Cassie Davidson said. "That's the one!"

Halfway through NBC 5 and Telemundo's Clear the Shelters campaign, the Humane Society of North Texas had adopted out more than 200 pets from its 5 shelters.

"We know animals, they make you smile," Davidson said. "So when you adopt and bring a pet, a homeless pet, into your home, there is such a reward. Not only for the pet but for you as well. You just saved a life!"

Davidson said adopting a pet actually saves two lives; the pet going home makes room for another to come into the shelter. She also said larger dogs tend to be more difficult to find their forever home, but adds they provide unconditional love, just like their smaller counterparts.

"For us, cats are peace," Brooklyn McDowell said as she finalized the adoption of a cat named 'Baby Star'. "They're super fun to play with...my son loves cats, too!"

"I think the pet is gonna let you now that it's found you," Davidson said.

Clear the Shelters runs through August 31.