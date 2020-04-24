SPCA of Texas Receives Grant to Expand Center During COVID-19 Outbreak

The SPCA of Texas has received a grant in the amount of $11,900 from the Humane Society of the United States to expand their Pet Resource Center and its COVID-19 relief efforts for pet owners in the Dallas-Fort Worth community.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has been particularly difficult for citizens in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, especially members of under-served communities, who were already struggling before this crisis hit. Pets are such a comfort to their families, especially during times of isolation and fear, and for many they are also family members. The grant we received from the Humane Society of the United States is enabling us to keep people and their pets together during this crisis, providing pet owners with the critical resources they need to care for their pets," said Karen Froehlich, President and CEO for the SPCA of Texas.

The Humane Society of the United States created a COVID-19 Relief Fund in March as people began losing the ability to pay for essential supplies and veterinary care for pets.

Gifts to the fund are helping address the ripple effect on animals in need due to those that are experiencing financial difficulties.

Grants will help offset veterinary costs and provide food and supplies to those impacted most, according to the SPCA.

