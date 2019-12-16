Clear the Shelters

Rescue Dogs From North Texas Take Flight to Find Homes

Puerto Rico Dog Airlift
In this Aug. 22, 2017 photo, a dog sits inside his kennel at the Villa Michelle Animal Shelter in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Nearly 100 dogs will be taking flight from North Texas this week to head to six no-kill groups that will find them "furever" homes.

The group of 91 dogs will fly to New York, Philadelphia and Boston Monday afternoon. They were rescued by Society for Companion Animals, based in the DFW area, said Tawana Couch, President for Society for Companion Animals. The nonprofit rescues dogs all over the state of Texas and helps with rural areas where dogs have a harder time getting adopted or rescued.

The dogs come from Sherman, Brownwood, Red Oak, Dallas and the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas. The group is a mix of young and old, big and small.

One dog, Wade, from South Texas has been waiting for two years to find a forever home. A couple of the other dogs were from a hoarding seizure case where dozens of dogs were found locked up in a large building.

Clear the Shelters
