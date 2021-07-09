clear alert

CLEAR Alert: Police Need Help Finding Missing 21-Year-Old Man With Autism

A CLEAR alert was issued for Khoryn Williams, 21, who police said is an endangered missing person with autism and bipolar disorder

Cedar Hill Police Department

Cedar Hill Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 21-year-old man diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder.

According to police, 21-year-old Khoryn Williams left his home on foot at approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday and hasn't been seen since.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Texas Alert System

clear alert Jun 18

What is a Texas CLEAR Alert?

blue alert Jun 14

What Is a Texas Blue Alert?

Police described Williams as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing roughly 180 pounds and last seen wearing red pants, a black shirt, black Puma slides and possibly a red fanny pack.

Police said Williams, "may become aggressive if the fanny pack is touched."

The Texas Department of Public Safety approved a CLEAR alert for Williams Friday afternoon.

The CLEAR Alert is for missing adults who are between the ages of 18 and 64 who may be in danger of bodily injury or death, or if the individual has been kidnapped or abducted.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees Williams can contact the police at 911.

This article tagged under:

clear alertCedar Hillmissing personCedar Hill policeCedar Hill Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us