Cedar Hill Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 21-year-old man diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder.

According to police, 21-year-old Khoryn Williams left his home on foot at approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday and hasn't been seen since.

Police described Williams as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing roughly 180 pounds and last seen wearing red pants, a black shirt, black Puma slides and possibly a red fanny pack.

Police said Williams, "may become aggressive if the fanny pack is touched."

The Texas Department of Public Safety approved a CLEAR alert for Williams Friday afternoon.

The CLEAR Alert is for missing adults who are between the ages of 18 and 64 who may be in danger of bodily injury or death, or if the individual has been kidnapped or abducted.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees Williams can contact the police at 911.