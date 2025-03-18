missing person

CLEAR Alert issued for potentially pregnant missing Plano woman, police say

Police said Elizabeth Stoddard left her fiancé a note threatening suicide before her disappearance

By Lauren Harper

A search is underway for Elizabeth Stoddard, a 30-year-old from Plano who could be six months pregnant, according to police.

According to Plano police, Stoddard left a note to her fiancé threatening suicide and said she may have access to a handgun.

Police said Stoddard was last seen at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of Burlington Drive wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a purple backpack. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

Police said Stoddard may be driving a gray 2016 Subaru Crosstrek with a temporary Texas license plate (48B678A).

Authorities did not release additional details regarding her disappearance.

Police asked anyone with information about Stoddard's whereabouts to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678 or call 911.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org -- callers will be connected with trained counselors available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

