A search is underway for Elizabeth Stoddard, a 30-year-old from Plano who could be six months pregnant, according to police.

According to Plano police, Stoddard left a note to her fiancé threatening suicide and said she may have access to a handgun.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said Stoddard was last seen at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of Burlington Drive wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a purple backpack. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

Police said Stoddard may be driving a gray 2016 Subaru Crosstrek with a temporary Texas license plate (48B678A).

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Authorities did not release additional details regarding her disappearance.

Police asked anyone with information about Stoddard's whereabouts to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678 or call 911.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org -- callers will be connected with trained counselors available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.