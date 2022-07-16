CLEAR Alert Issued for Missing Forest Hill Woman

Forest Hill Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman missing for nearly a week who they believe may be in imminent danger.

Police issued a CLEAR Alert for Kashima Wright who was last seen July 10 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Colonial Drive.

Wright is Black, 40-years-old and stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black hoody, and black tights.

Law enforcement officials believe this person's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety. If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Forest Hill Police Department at 817-531-5250.

Texas CLEAR alerts are for adults who may be in danger of bodily injury or death, or if the individual has been kidnapped or abducted.

