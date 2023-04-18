CLEAR Alert Issued for Missing 21-Year-Old From Anna

Anna police are searching for a missing 21-year-old male who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Gabriel Betts was last seen in the 800 block of Juniper Street in Anna at 12:30 a.m.

Police said Betts is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair who is 5'9" and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, police said.

Police have not yet released the details surrounding Betts's disappearance, but officials said they believe his disappearance to be involuntary and that he is in imminent danger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR Alert in response to his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Betts's whereabouts is asked to contact the Anna Police Department at 972-924-2848.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.