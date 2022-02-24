CLEAR Alert Discontinued, Body of 25-Year-Old Dallas Woman Found

Dallas Police say they have discontinued the CLEAR Alert for 25-year-old Kyaira Nicole Williams after her body was found Wednesday.

On Feb. 23, officers located Williams under a bridge near southbound 8800 Julius Schepps Freeway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

During the investigation, Dallas Police Homicide Detectives arrested Williams' husband Brannon Williams, in connection to her murder.

The 26-year-old suspect was transported to the Dallas County Jail where his bond will be set by a Dallas County Magistrate.

