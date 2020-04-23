the family place

Cleaning Out Closets? Donate Those Items To Help Victims of Domestic Violence

Since shelter-in-place orders began, The Family Place has seen a spike in calls to their domestic violence hotline

By Katy Blakey

Have you been cleaning out your closets during the quarantine? Now there is somewhere to donate those gently used items for a good cause.

The Family Place will hold a contact-free donation drop-off to help victims of domestic violence in North Texas.

The donation-drop off event will be held Saturday, April 25 at Highland Park Village in Dallas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items accepted include donations of new or gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, accessories, handbags and shoes.

Other items accepted include art, home décor and small household items, but furniture donations cannot be accepted.

Organizers said the drive will have safe and contact-free procedures. Donors should enter the parking lot at Highland Park Village on Preston Road by Royal Blue Grocery. Donors are asked to stay in their vehicle until they reach the donation truck, where they will then remove their donations and place them directly into the truck. All donations must be in boxes or bags.

Current retail restrictions forced the closure of The Family Place Resale Shop which raises funds for its three emergency shelters and services for domestic violence victims.

Organizers said this event will collect items to sell once the store can reopen.

Since shelter-at-home orders went into place, The Family Place said they have seen a spike in hotline calls. The Family Place remains open and is accepting new clients and continues to provide shelter and counseling services.

To learn more about The Family Place: https://www.familyplace.org/

