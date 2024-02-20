Extra security not erasing fear a day after an armed student was injured by police gunfire

School was back in session at the Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy in Mesquite on Tuesday a day after police say an armed student was injured when shot at by officers.

Mesquite Police are still investigating after they say a 16-year-old juvenile walked into the school office with a gun on Monday morning threatening to shoot himself and others on campus.

School administrators were credited with keeping the boy calm until police arrived about six minutes later. Mesquite Police said three officers talked with the student for about 10 minutes, urging him to put down his gun but that they ended up firing their weapons, injuring him.

Police have not said how many times the boy was hit, or confirmed whether he was hit by a bullet or shrapnel. Officials only confirmed Monday that the student was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Officials have also not said what happened in the immediate moments before the police officers opened fire and they have not said if the student fired his gun or pointed it toward the officers.

Overnight NBC 5 learned Mesquite Police executed several search warrants at various locations trying to learn how the boy ended up with the gun and piece together what led to him bringing it on campus.

Because the student is a juvenile, his identity is not being released. Police have not announced what charges will be filed against the juvenile or said whether charges will be filed against anyone else.

BODYCAM VIDEO, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO TO BE RELEASED

NBC 5 has learned Mesquite Police will eventually release body camera video of the police response to Monday's incident, but they have not said when those materials would be made available to the public.

The department said they also plan to release 911 calls and surveillance video (CCTV) of the incident.

PARENTS HESITANT TO RETURN CHILDREN TO SCHOOL SO QUICKLY

Some of the parents of students at the charter school who spoke with NBC 5 said they were concerned about their children returning to class so soon after the incident and that were considering keeping them at home.

A student told NBC 5 that most classrooms were empty on Tuesday.

"Not many really showed up, which is good because... it was a traumatic experience," the student said.

When asked if it was a tough decision whether or not to return to school a day after the lockdown, the student said, "It was a little. But thank God I didn't witness so much."

NBC 5 has learned an armed security guard was on the campus at the time of the incident, but that the guard was not involved in the incident.

The school sent a letter to parents on Monday night that they believed returning to class was "important to maintain the routine" and that they would be enhancing security at the school.

In the letter, the school said they will add more cameras throughout the campus, install metal detectors, upgrade entry systems to ensure all access points are secured and monitored, and train staff, "to provide an extra layer of protection and response capability."

On Tuesday, one armed security officer was seen actively patrolling the exterior property of the school.

On Tuesday, the school said metal detectors were already being installed at entrances and that they were rerouting how students enter the campus to make sure that everyone passed through the detectors.

Despite the plan to improve security, parents told NBC 5 that the extra security didn't erase their fear.

"Just still kind of in shock but glad nobody is hurt," a parent told NBC 5.

The couple, who decided their child should stay home for the day, swung by campus for a brief moment.

"Just (for) his backpack," the parent said.

Even before the school announced its decision to resume classes Tuesday, Talitha Conner had decided otherwise.

"I was at work just bawling in tears. The scariest thing you could ever imagine," said Talitha Conner, the parent of a student at the academy. "I don't even want her to come back to school, you know what I'm saying? Like, you just don't know what to do at this point. You're safe nowhere."

In addition to extra security officers staffed at the school on Tuesday, the school said crisis counselors were also on campus to provide support and assistance to students, staff, and families.

Licensed Professional Counselor, Tori Dixon with Graceful Journey Counseling said it could be in the best interest of the family to seek counseling services as a unit.

"It's also going to be necessary for the family to come together and discuss the new family dynamic that they're going to have to now face, following this incident," Dixon said.

"Now their parents are going to want to kind of pull the strings… because they're feeling this overwhelming need to protect the child from any sort of danger, and rightfully so… When we come together as a family unit, we can now discuss the incident as it occurred and discuss how it impacts both the individual students and the family at large."