Classes cancelled at 5 Crandall ISD schools due to boil water notice

Five Crandall ISD schools will be closed on Tuesday due to a boil water notice issued in Kaufman County.

Due to the Inframark boil notice, the following five campuses impacted will be closed on October 3.

Crandall Middle School

Dietz Elementary

Noble-Reed Elementary

Smith Elementary

Walker Elementary

According to Crandall ISD, coaches will be in contact with students about evening activities.

Inframark said the boil water notice was due to a distribution system leak.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," Inframark said in a press release. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."

According to Inframark, when it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.