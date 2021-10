A power outage is forcing classes to be canceled Monday at Grand Prairie High School.

Grand Prairie ISD spokesman Sam Buchmeyer confirmed to NBC 5 in an email that the power outage is stemming from an electrical issue near the campus.

All high school staff is expected to report to school as normal, Buchmeyer said.

No further details were immediately available.