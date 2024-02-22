Classes canceled at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy Friday following school shooting

Days after a student brought a gun to school, Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy is closing school Friday.

The announcement was made late Thursday after parents had the chance to speak directly with school leaders.

In a post on social media, Executive Director Dr. Derrick Love said, "This is a necessary step to provide everyone in our community—parents, students, and staff alike—the space and time needed to process their emotions and feelings in the aftermath of what has occurred."

Dozens attended the parent meeting on campus. Administrators heard from not just parents but students, too, who are still processing what took place Monday.

“We could've actually died,” one student said.

PTAA is a public charter school. Media members were told they were not allowed at the meeting, which was streamed online. Parents asked administrators about a range of concerns.

Some said teachers didn't take the lockdown alert seriously believing it was a drill. Executive Director Dr. Derrick Love said the concerns are being taken seriously and investigated. Some students said there was no announcement throughout the school announcement system alerting people to the lockdown.

“You guys lied about using the speakers,” one student said during the meeting. “You used phones which had bad audio.”

Dr. Love responded to some concerns saying a new speaker has been ordered.

The school already says it’s adding metal detectors, more surveillance cameras, and beefing up security and training.

“We will continue to train and develop to ensure that all teachers are successful and that we continue to be successful,” said Dr. Love.

Mesquite police were called to the school Monday morning about a student with a gun. Police say the 16-year-old student refused to drop the weapon and during negotiations, three officers fired 19 rounds before the student surrendered.

The student is okay and remains in juvenile detention. No one else was hurt.

The parent of an 8th grader we spoke with after Thursday’s meeting said this week has been a roller coaster.

“I'm here because I love him and I will do whatever it takes to make it right for him and anybody else that's involved,” said parent Brenda Rone.

Mesquite police did not attend the meeting because they said their investigation was still very active.

We're told officers are giving statements Friday and that that next week, police will release body camera video, CCTV and 911 calls from the incident.



Classes will resume on Monday.