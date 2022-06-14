CitySquare Offers Free Meals and Summer Fun for Dallas Youth

On Tuesday, CitySquare hosted an event at Saint James Manor Apartments to provide a summer meal to kids in under-served communities.

About a quarter of kids in Dallas have experienced food insecurity in the past year.

"The last few summers we've had to pivot our program [due to] Covid, so this year we're excited to turn back to normal and have kids celebrate with us," said Brianna Fleming, child nutrition program manager at CitySquare.

CitySquare will be partnering with Pepsi-Co and Big Thought for these special events.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The free summer meals will be open to the public starting now through mid-August. For more information on the meals and CitySquare, visit this website.