CitySquare Concerned About North Texans' Needs When Unemployment Benefits and Eviction Protections End

With unemployment benefits set to expire for hundreds of thousands of Texans in a matter of weeks and eviction protections ending days later, some North Texas non-profit leaders worry about what January could bring.

“There’s real concern we’ll start seeing evictions around the first of the year,” said John Siburt, the president of CitySquare.

CitySquare has been using federal grant money to provide rental assistance for the last six months.

“The sooner people can reach out for assistance and let others know they’re not doing okay, the more time it provides to put resources together to take care of our neighbors,” explained Sibuirt.

Latonya Jordan lost her job in March, at the start of the pandemic. “At that moment, I got scared,” she revealed. “But I thought about it. I have God.”

Jordan learned about CitySquare’s assistance program from a worker at her apartment complex. She made phone calls and filled out forms. Jordan admitted it takes time, but said it was all worth it.

"I have two little girls looking up to me,” she said. “I have to get out there and do whatever Ihave to do to provide for them."

For Jordan, the help paying her rent, will help her put presents under the tree for her 2-year-old and 8-year-old girls.

"This is a blessing from God that just gave me in my hands the help,” she said.

Siburt says many people are seeking help for the first time, devastated in a way they’ve never been before.

“Don’t feel embarrassed,” he urged. “This pandemic is not your fault.”

CitySquare provides a variety of assistance, including help with utility bills and other financial needs that can become barriers to work opportunities.

You can find information on how to apply for assistance and details on how to support their work on the CitySquare website.