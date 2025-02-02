City water issues lead to boil advisory in Lewisville, 21 schools closed Monday

Residents and businesses in central Lewisville are under a boil water notice after a major 30-inch water main break caused widespread water outages late Saturday night.

What happened?

The City of Lewisville said that shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, water pressure dropped dramatically across central Lewisville due to a major water main failure.

The impacted pipeline is one of the largest in the city’s water distribution system, according to city personnel. While water pressure was restored within a few hours, officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice for the affected areas.

What residents need to know:

Boil water before use: Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing hands and face.

How long will the boil notice last?

City officials said the earliest the boil water notice could be lifted is Monday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m., pending test results. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires multiple water samples to be tested before the notice can be lifted.

City crews are actively flushing the water system, and testing results take at least 24 hours to confirm. Normal water operations are expected to return within a week, but unexpected delays could push the time back.

Impact on schools and businesses

Lewisville ISD has announced closures for 21 campuses and facilities on Monday due to the ongoing water advisory. Impacted parents should have received email notifications from the district.

for due to the ongoing water advisory. Impacted parents should have received email notifications from the district. More than 600 food establishments are being contacted by health inspectors with guidance on safe operations during the boil notice.

Stay Updated

Residents can find more information, including a map of the affected areas, on the city’s official website: City of Lewisville

Officials stated they are working diligently to resolve the issue and will provide updates as they become available.