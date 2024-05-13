City staff to do ‘everything possible' to keep Chief Eddie Garcia in Dallas

Dallas City Hall leaders say they'll do anything to keep police chief Eddie Garcia as the city's top cop.

They're on defense now, as news broke over the weekend that other cities in Texas are eyeing him to lead their departments.

Chief Garcia spoke to the city's public safety committee Monday to give his usual update on violent crime.

The crux of the speculation stems from Garcia's status as an "all-will" employee under the city charter. So, if he wants to leave, he can.

Monday, Chief Garcia did not speak to reporters after the hearing or show his cards while talking to the committee.

Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn, chair of the committee, started the meeting by telling the chief he was wanted in Dallas.

“Chief Garcia has earned the respect and trust of the city council, the police force, and the community through his strong leadership skills, his hard work, professionalism, and excellence," she said, directing the city staff to do "everything possible" to keep Garcia.

The City of Houston is searching for a chief after Troy Finner's sudden retirement. Finner is caught in a scandal over dropped cases.

The City of Austin needs a top cop, too, and they just hired T.C. Broadnax as city manager. Broadnax hired Chief Garcia from San Jose, California, in 2021 to be Dallas' chief. Both have said publicly that they work very well together.

On the dais, Chief Garcia was all business as he gave an update on his violent crime reduction plan. His efforts to focus on the small number of streets and corners that drive most violent crime have given the city council what they want—lower crime overall.

They don't want to lose him before the summer crime season and his new efforts to combat it.

"The crime plan and the grid work is our bread and butter. We need to keep our finger on the pulse of the city,"

said Garcia.

“Obviously, City Council members and I want to keep him in Dallas doing a good job,” interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert wrote the Dallas Morning News, “It will take flexibility, creativity with a hefty dose of accountability to accomplish that, but we are working tirelessly to develop solutions. I believe Chief [García] wants to remain here.”

Even the city's police association, which often spars with department leaders, released a statement supporting the chief.

“We expect every City [Council member] who promised to protect their constituents from violent crime will take all steps necessary, without the excuse of bureaucratic slowdowns, to ensure we keep Eddie García as our police chief," said Jaime Castro, president of the Dallas Police Association, reported by the Dallas Morning News.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Garcia makes just above $300,000, making him the eighth highest-paid city employee.