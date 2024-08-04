Richardson

City of Richardson updating roads ahead of new school year

By Alicia Barrera

In Richardson's Duck Creek neighborhood, two intersections off Yale Road cause concerns for neighbors.

“Very, very busy street, very busy intersection,” Paul Brown said. Brown has lived in the neighborhood for about eight years.

He and his neighbors said speeding and crashes at Arapaho Rd and Beltline off Yale Road are common.

“It’s very common to have pretty major accidents at that intersection,” said Brown. “My family, we actually had a car accident there, not our own fault.”

Brown said roadway concerns heightened this year after Richardson ISD’s controversial “Project RightSize,” which closed several schools and consolidated other campuses due to less student enrollment.

“There were a lot of high tensions around this conversation in our neighborhood. There's probably no perfect answer, but I understand people's frustration.”

On its website, the school district said the changes required updates on the roads to ensure students can walk or bike safely to their new campus.

Over the summer, the City of Richardson installed school zone signage and painted crosswalks.

“It's certainly better than not having it there. You know, I can't say what the exact impact of that will be,” said Brown.

A city spokesperson emailed NBC 5 to say all additions will be tested. The new signage and crosswalks are expected to be completed by Aug. 5.

According to the school district, Richarson Police Department will hire crossing guards for the two intersections off Yale Road.

The first day of school for Richardson ISD is Tuesday, Aug. 13.

