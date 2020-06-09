Plano

City of Plano to Hold Fireworks Display Celebrating the Fourth of July

By Hannah Jones

Ore Huiying/Getty Image

A fireworks display celebrating the July 4th Independence Day holiday is set to take place in Plano.

According to the City of Plano, several changes have been made to the event.

Due to a partnership with local landowners, the fireworks will launch from Lavon Farms near the Plano Event Center, which is located at higher ground than the Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve where the display is usually launched.

The pyrotechnics will also be shot off at a higher altitude than usual. The fireworks normally explode at 300 to 500 feet, but this year, they will be set off at 500 to 600 feet.

These steps should allow people to see the fireworks from farther away. In order to promote social distancing, the City of Plano encourages people to view the fireworks from their homes, vehicles, or neighborhoods.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Plano will present the fireworks show without vendors or activities.

This article tagged under:

PlanoFireworksfourth of july
