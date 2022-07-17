Plano

City of Plano Asking Residents to Conserve Water

By Jacob Reyes

NBC 5 News

The City of Plano is asking residents to conserve water immediately through Wednesday, the city announced in a press release Sunday.

The city would like for residents to focus specifically on conservating water efforts outdoors, treating foundations, shrubs and trees only. Starting Thursday, residents can resume watering their grass following the normal water schedule.

The request is due to water production at a North Texas Municipal Water District plant in Wylie that closed unexpectedly Saturday and is undergoing critical maintenance at this time.

As previously stated by the NTMWD, the conservation request is due to water production quantity and not quality. The city's water is safe to drink and use.

