City of Murphy Issues Boil Water Notice Due to E. Coli Found in Water

The city of Murphy is asking some residents to boil water before using it due to E. Coli being found in the water.

Due to a drop in pressure within the water distribution system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Murphy public water system to notify residents of consumption including washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, and other uses.

Affected neighborhoods include:

Rolling Ridge

The Ranch

The Gables

Maxwell Creek North

Stratford Crossing

The Aviary

Hunters Landing

Eagle Glen

Daniel Crossing

Murphy Meadows

Eagles Landing

Who is Affected by this Boil Water Notice?

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

What Should Residents Do During the Boil Water Notice?

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The city of Murphy is asking residents to please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly, including people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses.

A map of the affected area is available on www.murphytx.org.