City of Murphy Asking Residents to Continue to Boil Water Til Sunday

The city of Murphy issued a Water Boil Notice Saturday morning. Water must continue to be boiled until Sunday, according to the city.

The city of Murphy released a statement in part saying:

"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 09/11/2022."

For any updates visit www.murphytx.org.

Editor's note: In a previous statement from the city, it was reported erroneously that water was "safe for use."