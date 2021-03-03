City of McKinney Approves Disaster Relief Measures for Residents and Businesses

The McKinney City Council has approved a resolution giving the City Manager authorization to provide disaster relief to residents and businesses, including waivers, credits, and forbearance measures for areas impacted by the recent winter storms.

"Collectively, these initiatives represent a significant step to provide thoughtful, meaningful relief to our residents and business community after suffering through the winter storm," Mayor George Fuller said. "This has been a challenging time for our city, and we need to step up immediately and provide assistance where we are able."

Water customers will receive a water rate adjustment during the next billing cycle with all tiers rolled back to the Tier 1 Rate of $4 per 1,000 gallons.

According to the City of McKinney, this adjusted rate offers more robust relief compared to leak credits and provides savings for customers above their usual usage due to dripping faucets during the storm.

The City of McKinney said February will also be excluded from the annual Winter Quarter Average calculation.

An industry-standard WQA is calculated using December through February water consumption, but excluding February from the WQA calculation will prevent the average from being skewed after the storm, the City of McKinney said.

Stand-alone and alterations permit fees for residents and businesses will also be waived for 60 days.

The City of McKinney said residents should review invoices from third-party contractors to ensure they are not charged permit acquisition fees during this period.

The North Texas Municipal Water District will also waive construction and demolition material fees at their landfills and transfer stations for residents through March 31, allowing residents to deliver debris two times at no cost.

The City of McKinney said it will also offer a forbearance period of 10 days for commercial construction waste.