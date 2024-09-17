City of Mansfield breaks ground on state-of-the-art animal shelter

The City of Mansfield broke ground on the new Mansfield Animal Shelter.

The effort marks a significant milestone in the city’s commitment to animal welfare and community service, according to city officials.

“As Mansfield continues to grow, we've outgrown our current animal shelter,” Mayor Michael Evans said. “This new shelter will provide space to hold even more animals until they find forever homes and a better design to improve animal health and wellness and more room for all the residents who volunteer and help our furriest residents.”

Monday's groundbreaking wouldn't be possible without the help of some four-legged friends, who donned doggy-sized hard hats while digging into the area that will soon be under construction.

City of Mansfield

The new facility will replace the current shelter. It will feature cutting-edge amenities including 130 living areas for dogs, 135 cat kennels, medical facilities with extra recovery kennels, and designated spaces for community outreach and education.

There will also be a dedicated get-to-know-you area, including a play yard, to help adopters meet their potential pets.

The construction of the new shelter is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026, with an official ribbon cutting to commemorate the occasion.