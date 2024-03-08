Weinberger's Deli on Historic Main Street Grapevine is always hustling and bustling but owner Dan Weinberger knows the total solar eclipse on April 8 will be something different.

“Everybody is getting ready to see the crowds come to Main Street, so we are very excited,” Weinberger said.

They are excited and prepared ahead of time to serve all the visitors that day.

“Actually, the entire weekend because we expect people to start coming in on Friday and not leaving until Wednesday,” Weinberger said. “For all those people extra staff on board.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Several other businesses and restaurants along Main Street are doing their own eclipse-themed food and festivities.

Only time will tell how many people pack into Grapevine, but Visit Grapevine's director of communications is expecting a lot of people.

“We are having a lot of bus groups coming,” Visit Grapevine Director of Communications Elizabeth Schrack said. “So, big parties coming from California, Florida, New York. We have people from Switzerland who are coming here.”

There will be a ticketed party on Peace Plaza for 300 people where there will be music and festivities.

Public safety is also part of the planning. Grapevine Police said they will have extra officers strategically placed around the city before, during and after the eclipse to make sure help is readily available if needed.

In a city that regularly holds large festivals Grapevine said it's ready for April 8.

“Grapevine knows how to throw a party,” Schrack said. “We are used to having big events with lots of people coming out so we will be prepared."

For more information on Grapevine Eclipse events click here.