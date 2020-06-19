Garland

City of Garland Launches New Home Improvement Incentive Program

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, File

The City of Garland created a new home improvement incentive program to improve property values and increase the draw of Garland neighborhoods.

The program offers a 50% rebate of up to $10,000 on approved exterior remodeling projects. Designed to help homeowners make improvements to the exterior of their homes, the minimum investment for any remodeling is $2,000 and all projects must be approved beforehand.

Several criteria exist in order to be eligible for the rebate, including but not limited to:

  • Single family homes in Garland city limits
  • Total appraised value of the property cannot exceed $174,000 per DCAD
  • Property must be at least 30 years old
  • Applicant must be current on all payments for property taxes and utilities

An additional $200 incentive is being offered for select improvements, including re-shingled roofs, replacing windows and doors with energy-efficient replacements, repainting the house and adding or repairing a garage or front porch.

To find out whether or not your property in Garland qualifies, click here.

