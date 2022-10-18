Fort Worth

City of Fort Worth Searches for Sidewalk Repair Solutions

A 2016 Sidewalk Assessment Survey found that nearly 600 miles of Fort Worth sidewalks are in fair or poor condition.

By Larry Collins

During a workshop session on Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council will discuss ongoing issues with sidewalk maintenance and repair.  

According to city records, Fort Worth has 2,600 miles of sidewalks and a 2016 Sidewalk Assessment Survey found that nearly 600 miles are in fair or poor condition.

Currently, Fort Worth puts the obligation for the repair, replacement and maintenance of sidewalk, parkways, driveways and approaches on the owner of the affected property.

Transportation and Public Works now recommends developing a sidewalk maintenance 50/50 cost share program. There would be considerations for fixed and/or low-income households and service to senior residents. There would also be accommodations for those with disabilities and limited to single-family property owners.

