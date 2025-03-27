City of Fort Worth hosts community open house on Everman Parkway Extension Project

The City of Fort Worth is hosting a community open house on Thursday to give details about the Everman Parkway Extension Project to the public.

According to the City of Fort Worth, the project would extend Everman Parkway from Rosedale Springs Lane to Cameron Hill Point in order to provide additional connectivity between Chisholm Trail Parkway and I-35.

Proposed improvements include a bridge over the Union Paciﬁc Railroad and a crossing of Sycamore Creek, officials said.

City officials said the open house, which will be available both virtually and online, will present the updated project design, encourage conversations between community members and the construction team leaders, and provide information regarding the schedule and construction phasing for the project.

The public is invited to submit comments on the proposed project, city officials said. Comments will be collected during the in-person open house and online.

In-person Open House

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Agape Community Fellowship Church,1420 W Everman Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76134

Virtual Open House

City officials said the meeting will be available online to review and provide input from March 27 to April 27, 2025.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the project team at 682-207-7534 or info@evermanextension.com.