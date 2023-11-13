City of Fort Worth hosting grease round-up with holidays around the corner

With holidays around the corner, homes will be cooking meals across North Texas. Grease and oils from those meals sometimes find themselves down the drain causing problems to plumbing and sewer systems. The city of Fort Worth is offering residents a solution to the problem with its 2023 Holiday Grease Roundup campaign.

From Nov. 13 to Jan. 12, Fort Worth's Environmental Services Department and Water Department will participate in the 2023 Holiday Grease Roundup campaign hosted by the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

According to the city, by recycling fats, oils and grease with the city of Fort Worth, participants:

Divert a valuable resource from landfills.

Turn these substances into a clean and green alternative fuel.

Protect household pipes, wastewater infrastructure and, ultimately, the environment

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Fort Worth provided these prevention tips:

Collect all fats, oils and grease from foods in a sealable container and take it to any of Fort Worth's four drop-off stations or the Environmental Collection Center.

For grease that cannot be poured into a container, wipe with a paper towel to soak up the grease and put the paper towel in the trash.

Let food cool and scrape off excess food from pans and plates before rinsing with cool water.

Avoid relying on your garbage disposal to handle food scraps. Compost your food scraps, or put them in the trash.

Drop-off stations are open to Fort Worth homeowners and some renters for disposal.