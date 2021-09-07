DeSoto

City of DeSoto to Honor Local Hero With ‘Corey Borner Day'

The DeSoto High School football player recently learned to walk again after a football injury more than a decade ago

NBC 5 News

DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor will honor local hero Corey Borner with an official proclamation during Tuesday's city council meeting.

Borner, a Desoto High School football player, gained recognition for his efforts to walk again after a devastating high school football injury more than a decade ago.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In spring 2009, Borner went in for a tackle and never got up. After suffering a C5-C6 spinal cord injury, he was paralyzed from the waist down.

Borner had to relearn life from a wheelchair, and he went on to become a motivational speaker.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 7 mins ago

Fort Worth's City Center Towers to Turn Off Nonessential Lights During Bird Migration Period

Garland 3 hours ago

Garland Man Faces Charges After Fatal Crash Kills Woman, Injures Her Son Monday

In June 2021, at the Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation, Borner took his first steps since his injury.

He graduated from the University of North Texas last month.

The meeting honoring Borner will take place at 7 p.m. To watch the meeting online, click here.

This article tagged under:

DeSotoDeSoto High SchoolCorey Borner
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us