City of DeSoto to Honor Local Hero With ‘Corey Borner Day'

DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor will honor local hero Corey Borner with an official proclamation during Tuesday's city council meeting.

Borner, a Desoto High School football player, gained recognition for his efforts to walk again after a devastating high school football injury more than a decade ago.

In spring 2009, Borner went in for a tackle and never got up. After suffering a C5-C6 spinal cord injury, he was paralyzed from the waist down.

Borner had to relearn life from a wheelchair, and he went on to become a motivational speaker.

In June 2021, at the Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation, Borner took his first steps since his injury.

He graduated from the University of North Texas last month.

The meeting honoring Borner will take place at 7 p.m. To watch the meeting online, click here.