City of DeSoto Announces City Manager Finalists

The City of DeSoto has named two finalists in the search for the next city manager.

The finalists are Jose Madrigal, the interim solid waste services director for the City of Irving, and Brandon Wright, the chief financial officer and assistant city administrator in Davenport, Iowa.

Jose Madrigal

Jose Madrigal has 17 years of municipal government experience. Before serving as the interim solid waste services director in Irving, he worked as strategic services team director from 2012 to 2013, and the public works team assistant director from 2011 to 2012.

Madrigal served as deputy city manager for the City of McKinney from 2013 to 2019, during which time he spent five months working as interim city manager. He also served as a management consultant in Pflugerville from August to December 2011, assistant city manager in Cedar Park from 2006 to 2011, and assistant to the city manager in Cedar Park from 2004 to 2006.

Madrigal has a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor's degree in political science from Texas Tech University. He also graduated from the Public Executive Institute at the University of Texas at Austin's LBJ School of Public Affairs, and the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

Brandon Wright

Brandon Wright has more than 14 years of local government experience. Before serving as the chief financial officer and assistant city administrator in Davenport, Iowa, he served as finance director from 2012 to 2016, and the budget manager from 2010 to 2012.

Wright also served as a budget analyst for the City of Aurora, Illinois from 2007 to 2010.

Brandon has a master's degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor's degree in communications from Brigham Young University. He graduated from Harvard University's State and Local Government Executive Program and is a certified public finance officer.

The City of Desoto will conduct meetings and interviews with both candidates. The candidates will have interviews with the City Council in Executive Session, a meeting with department directors, a tour of the community, and the opportunity to answer questions from residents.

The formal interview process will conclude with a community meeting and reception on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The City of Desoto selected Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, to assist in conducting the search for a new city manager. The City received 20 applications from candidates in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.

"We worked closely with SGR to attract the most highly qualified candidates who would be the best choices to lead DeSoto into the next decade, and are elated to have two finalists with such impressive qualifications," DeSoto Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan said. "Both candidates are exceptional and we will be looking closely in the days ahead to try and determine which one will be the best fit for our great city!"