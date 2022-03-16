City of DeSoto Announced Appointment of New Fire Chief

The DeSoto City Council has unanimously confirmed the appointment of a 21-year DeSoto Fire veteran as the city's new Fire Chief.

According to the City of DeSoto, Bryan Southard has served as the department's second in command in the title of Assistant Chief since May of 2018.

He succeeds Jerry Duffield who has served as DeSoto's Fire Chief for the past nine years, city officials said.

"I have served in the DeSoto Fire-Rescue Department for more than 21 years in every possible rank, and consider every member of the department as family," said Southard. "I am excited in this new role to continue working with every level of this organization in providing first-rate fire services to the DeSoto community."

City officials said Southard joined the department in March 2001, starting as a Firefighter and moving up to Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief, EMS Battalion Chief, and Assistant Fire Chief.

"Chief Southard has prepared himself in every possible way to serve as DeSoto's next Fire Chief," stated City Manager Brandon Wright. "He has helped to transform the department during his last seven years of senior-level management and will help us succeed over the next decade."

Southard holds a Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Certification from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Certified Fire Executive and EMS Chiefs Academy Certifications from the Texas Fire Chief's Academy, and numerous other awards and certifications issued during his extensive firefighting career.

According to city officials, he also holds a Bachelor of Science for Emergency Management and Public Safety from Grand Canyon University and an Associate's Degree in Applied Science and Fire Administration from Weatherford College.

Southard has been married for 21 years to his wife Kathryn, an Assistant Principal in the Maypearl School System, city officials said. They have three children, one of whom is a firefighter for the Cedar Hill Fire Department.