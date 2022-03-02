Denton

City of Denton Lifts Mask Requirements

The Denton City Council is adhering to updated recommendations by the CDC

The Denton City Council approved Tuesday the rescinsion of masking requirements in the city.

The rescission of both the Nineteen Order of Council and the Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency, which was adopted in August, is following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Feb. 25, the CDC eased regulations relating to the indoor use of masks that are a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The new guidelines now focus on a community’s new COVID-19 hospitalizations, inpatient beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients and case numbers.

According to the updated regulations, Denton County currently falls in the CDC’s “medium” risk category which means the indoor use of masks is not recommended. The CDC only recommends that counties in the “high” risk category wear face coverings indoors.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

DentonCOVID-19mask mandate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us