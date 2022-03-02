City of Denton Lifts Mask Requirements

The Denton City Council approved Tuesday the rescinsion of masking requirements in the city.

The rescission of both the Nineteen Order of Council and the Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency, which was adopted in August, is following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Feb. 25, the CDC eased regulations relating to the indoor use of masks that are a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The new guidelines now focus on a community’s new COVID-19 hospitalizations, inpatient beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients and case numbers.

According to the updated regulations, Denton County currently falls in the CDC’s “medium” risk category which means the indoor use of masks is not recommended. The CDC only recommends that counties in the “high” risk category wear face coverings indoors.