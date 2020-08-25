City of Dallas to Spray for Mosquitos After Pools Test Positive for West Nile Virus

Several areas in Dallas are scheduled mosquito control spraying after for mosquito pools were confirmed positive for the West Nile Virus.

Spraying will occur in two areas on Tuesday between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., weather permitting.

One area to be sprayed is located near 1600 block of Bruck Avenue, bound by Renner Drive on the north, Idaho Avenue on the west, Lanark Avenue on the east, and Illinois Avenue on the south.

The other area to be sprayed is located near the 13700 block of Brookgreen Drive, bound by Spring Valley Road on the north, Meandering Way on the west, Esperanza Road on the east, and Alpha Road on the south.

The Environmental Protection Agency approves the insecticide for treatment, but residents should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors.

People inside their cars while trucks are spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass by. People who are outside during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them.

Residents who come into contact with the spray should wash the affected area with soap and water.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.

Residents should eliminate standing water in areas like swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys, clogged rain gutters, and French drains to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of West Nile Virus.