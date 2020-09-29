City of Dallas to Reopen Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

The City of Dallas is ready to reopen the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for business.

The convention center was closed for nearly seven months in anticipation of an overflow of COVID-19 patients.

In a memo to councilmembers, Assistant City Manager Joey Zapata said two events planned for mid-October are designed to test and evaluate safety protocols outlined by a trade association for the cleaning industry.

The Mecum Auto Auction is scheduled for Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, and it will bring together 2,000 people over three days.

A forum on Oct. 23 will bring in 750 people.

Five more events are scheduled between November and December of this year.