City of Dallas to Offer In-Home Vaccinations to Immobile Residents Tuesday

In an effort to get Dallas adults vaccinated, the city has partnered with the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Texas to bring vaccinations to residents in their homes starting Tuesday, April 13.

The service is reserved for those who lack mobility and/or transportation to reach vaccination sites.

"I am excited for what this new partnership will mean for Dallas," Dallas Mayor and City of Dallas emergency management director Eric Johnson said. "For our vulnerable homebound residents, this effort can finally bring an end to the fear of the last year. And for our entire city, these vaccinations represent another important step toward achieving community immunity against a deadly and devastating virus."

The city is starting the effort with 500 doses from Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Six EMS teams will work to vaccinate 12 residents per day with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, and VNA will be key helpers to find out who the vaccines should go to, as well as contact those residents and get the dose to them.

"Vaccines are the key to ending the terrible COVID-19 pandemic, and we are working hard to ensure everyone in our city has equitable access to these lifesaving triumphs of modern medicine," Mayor Johnson said.