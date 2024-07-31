City of Dallas outlines safety plan to curb traffic injuries, fatalities on Maple Avenue

The City of Dallas Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting at Reverchon Recreation Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to address safety improvements to a stretch of roadway the city said people are more likely to get seriously injured or killed on.

The Maple Avenue Safety Project is a priority in the city's Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and reduce serious injury crashes by 50% in six years.

According to a city study, pedestrians make up 30% of those who are killed or severely injured in crashes. Maple Ave. between Oak Lawn and Mockingbird Lane is deemed a hotspot for crashes involving pedestrians and cars.

The city said the proposed project will add safety improvements along the two-and-a-half stretch of roadway.

"The safety project looks at long-term mobility along the corridor. Even as the long-term project moves forward, the city also continues to work on near-term safety improvements such as pedestrian countdown timers, traffic signal timing, enhanced pedestrian crossings, and additional street lighting, among other items," said the Dallas Department of Transportation in a statement.

There are also plans to add a pedestrian and bike lane.

People who can't attend the meeting can take a survey which will open through Aug. 18.

The city said Wednesday's meeting follows the Feb. 2023 public meeting. Additional analysis was completed on the city's website to understand the impact of improvements in the area.

Currently the project is in the early design stage, construction wouldn't start for another two years.