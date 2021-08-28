City of Dallas

City of Dallas Offers More Time Off For Vaccinated Staff

Unvaccinated staff who aren’t police officers, firefighters and detention officers will no longer get paid leave if they contract the virus, the city manager said

Dallas is now offering more vacation time for city workers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and requiring all fire department employees be regularly tested for the virus amid a rise in positive cases.

In a Thursday email to city employees announcing new coronavirus-related rules, City Manager T.C. Broadnax also announced that starting Nov. 2 unvaccinated staff who aren’t police officers, firefighters and detention officers will no longer get paid leave if they contract the virus.

Read the full story by our reporting partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

