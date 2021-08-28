City of Dallas Offers More Time Off For Vaccinated Staff

Dallas is now offering more vacation time for city workers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and requiring all fire department employees be regularly tested for the virus amid a rise in positive cases.

In a Thursday email to city employees announcing new coronavirus-related rules, City Manager T.C. Broadnax also announced that starting Nov. 2 unvaccinated staff who aren’t police officers, firefighters and detention officers will no longer get paid leave if they contract the virus.

