City of Dallas Launches Domestic Violence Dashboard

It's a crime that can go unnoticed, but the City of Dallas is trying to shine a light on it.

City leaders have launched a new online dashboard that tracks domestic violence in the city.

The rollout has perfect timing as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The dashboard breaks the data down by demographics like age and race and pinpoints where more violence and abuse is happening. The maps show concentrations in parts of south, east, and west Dallas.

Dallas continues to run neck and neck with the Houston area on intimate partner homicides.

Two of the region's largest domestic violence shelters, Genesis women's shelter and The Family Place, helped to supply city of Dallas with much of the data it needed to create the dashboard. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office and Dallas police help fill in the rest.

Jan Langbein, CEO of the Genesis Shelter, said this will help nonprofits know where to disperse more help and resources, as well as give them more solid footing in applying for financial aid.

"What this can do now that we have access to this, is when we go for grants or we're trying to get secure funding for our agencies, we can say now, ‘Look, this is where it's happening," she said. "This is to whom it is happening. It's great information."

The City of Dallas Domestic Violence Task Force, which has been around for almost 40 years, teamed up with the Office of Data Analytics and Business Intelligence to make this possible.

The city says their goals are to raise awareness, measure domestic violence crime trends over time, and hopefully find more ways to support victims.

"I think this data will be surprising to some," Langbein said. "I hope it is a message to survivors that there is help and there is hope."

On Tuesday, city staff will present this new domestic violence dashboard to the public safety committee.

Click here to see the dashboard. City officials said it will be constantly updated.

That link also has hotline numbers and victim resources for anyone who needs help.