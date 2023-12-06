City of Dallas hosting a toy drive for underserved communities

The city of Dallas has kicked off registration for the Santa Helper’s Toy Distribution for children in the West Dallas community.

According to the Office of Community Care, families with children up to age 12 who live in the 75208, 75211 and 75212 ZIP codes and who need help putting gifts under the tree can register for the drive to receive presents for their children.

Registration is ongoing through Saturday, Dec. 9.

Registration is being held in person at West Dallas Multipurpose Center, and proof of address, household income and number of children in the household are required.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Families can register from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. West Dallas Multipurpose Center is located at 2828 Fish Trap Road in Dallas.

In 2022, the Santa Helper’s Toy Drive served over 500 children in West Dallas.