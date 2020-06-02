george floyd protests

City of Dallas Extends Curfew Area, West Village and Trinity Groves Now Included

On Tuesday afternoon, the city of Dallas extended the current curfew area to include the West Village and Trinity Groves neighborhoods.

The curfew runs from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Areas included are Deep Ellum, The Cedars, Central Business District, West End, Victory Park, Uptown, West Village and Trinity Groves.

This comes just one day after protesters met at the Frank Crowley Courts Building, which was outside of the curfew zone. The group then started walking across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge towards the Trinity Groves area.

Also on Tuesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins implemented an 8:30 p.m. curfew for any county buildings outside of the city of Dallas' curfew zone.

george floyd protestsDallas
