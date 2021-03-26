City of Dallas Declares March 26 as ‘Stop Asian Hate Day'

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is proclaiming Friday, March 26, 2021, as "Stop Asian Hate Day" in the city.

The mayor decided to issue the proclamation after a mass shooting incident that killed eight people, including six Asian American women, last week in Atlanta.

"Hate has no place in our city or our country," Johnson said. "I have been disturbed and disgusted by the attacks and bigotry directed at Asian Americans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hearts go out to all of those who have been affected by the rhetoric and violence we have seen against Asian Americans. It must stop.

"Dallas is a welcoming city, and Stop Asian Hate Day will help us mourn and renew our commitment to stopping poisonous hatred against our diverse communities," he said.

Johnson is encouraging people to continue discussing the need to end bigotry against Asian Americans and to use the hashtag #StopAsianHate on social media.

Dallas is considered an international city. City officials say more than 43% of the population speaks a language other than English at home.

Asian Americans are the fastest-growing ethnic group in the state. According to the Texas Demographics Center, there are 1.5 million Asians living in Texas with a fast-growing population in North Texas.

But since the pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in the number of reported attacks, slurs and hate crimes against Asian Americans across the country.

According to a study by Stop AAPI Hate, nearly 4,000 hate incidents have been documented since March 2020. Texas ranked the 4th highest, with more than 100 cases.

Historically, this type of violence has oftentimes been overlooked or dismissed due to language barriers, distrust of police or fear.

Another North Texas city is putting this type of support into practice.

In the past couple of weeks, Grand Prairie police have stepped up patrols in Asian American neighborhoods like Asia Times Square. Some of their officers even translate safety pamphlets into English for residents to help bolster trust.