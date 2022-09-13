City of Dallas Committee Focuses on Luring Additional Pro Sports Teams

As the Dallas Cowboys struggle to move forward after a disappointing start to their new season, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is launching a different kind of challenge for America's team.

Tuesday was the first meeting of the Pro Sports City Council Committee that Mayor Johnson is leading himself.

His goal is to explore how Dallas can be more competitive when it comes to hosting sporting events.

One of his suggestions is a direct challenge to the NFC Cowboys who play in Arlington. Mayor Johnson believes the region would support an AFC team that plays in Dallas.

“I do believe we have a big enough market to support two NFL teams,” Johnson said. “If we had a team in the AFC that was going to play their home opener this Sunday, I guarantee that stadium would be full and all eyeballs would be watching that team as well because we have that much demand for football here.”

But Johnson also sees other recent pro sports disappointments his city suffered as the Dallas suburbs flourished.

Frisco won both the Dallas pro soccer team and the Cowboys home office and practice facility, with large developments surrounding those facilities.

Arlington hosts pro baseball and football. A second big hotel is under construction amid those stadiums in Arlington.

“A circle has been run around the City of Dallas by some of its neighbors when it comes to competing for professional sports. I want us to compete,” Johnson said.

But he also wants to be sure the two pro sports teams that play in Dallas stay in Dallas.

Last year, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was quoted saying he’s more than 50% sure the team will leave the American Airlines Center by the time the current lease runs out in 2031.

In an e-mail today, Cuban said he had nothing to add. He did not alter his prior statement.

Cuban has purchased land in several locations around the city. He opened a Mavericks practice facility across the freeway from the American Airlines Center.

There have been reports that Cuban is considering the construction of a new stadium in Dallas.

“I can guarantee you this. We will not lose the Dallas Mavericks. The Dallas Mavericks will stay in the City of Dallas,” Johnson said.

The site of the American Airlines Center was once a power plant. It was demolished and reclaimed for the sports arena and The Victory Development around it. In more than 20 years since the AAC opened, new apartments have replaced what were open parking lots. Garage parking that replaced the open lots is thought to be one of Cuban’s concerns for fans.

But the transformation of that neighborhood with the new sports arena has been profound for those who remember the power plant.

“It really was an economic engine for development,” Councilman Tennell Atkins said.

The Mayor’s Committee was told by an expert that the total cumulative benefit to North Texas from Victory has been nearly $28 billion.

“With [the] return of investment dollars like this it is exciting and intriguing,” Councilman Adam Bazaldua said.

The committee will ponder whether some other Dallas sports development could duplicate that and please fans.

The committee is also considering pro events like tennis and auto racing.